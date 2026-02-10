Amravati, February 10: The Andhra Pradesh government has sounded a high alert across the state following an outbreak of Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) in the Sri Sathya Sai district. Authorities confirmed that nearly 90 birds died within a 48-hour period at a local poultry farm, triggering immediate containment protocols. Animal Husbandry Department officials have moved to isolate the affected areas, and laboratory results from the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) have confirmed the presence of the H5N1 virus.

The sudden spike in bird mortality has prompted the state government to issue a comprehensive health advisory to poultry farmers and the general public. While the outbreak is currently localised, rapid response teams have been deployed to conduct door-to-door surveillance within a 10-kilometer radius of the epicenter. The state has also implemented a temporary ban on the movement of poultry and manure from the affected villages to prevent further transmission. Bird Flu Outbreak: Tamil Nadu Issues Statewide Alert After Crow Deaths, Public Urged to Follow Strict Precautions.

Bird Flu in Andhra Pradesh

Following the confirmation of the virus, officials have designated the affected poultry farm as a containment zone. In accordance with national guidelines, culling operations have been initiated for all domestic birds within a one-kilometer "infected zone." Owners of the culled birds will be provided compensation as per government norms.

Health department personnel are also monitoring individuals who have been in close contact with the infected birds. Though human transmission of H5N1 is rare, authorities are taking no risks, establishing isolation wards at local hospitals as a precautionary measure. H5N1 Bird Flu Outbreak Confirmed in Chennai After Mass Crow Deaths; What Avian Influenza Is, How Dangerous It Can Be and Measures to Curb Its Spread.

Safety Guidelines for Consumers

Addressing public concerns regarding food safety, health experts have clarified that chicken and eggs remain safe for consumption if handled and cooked properly. The virus is sensitive to heat and is destroyed at standard cooking temperatures (70°C and above).

Consumers are advised to avoid raw or undercooked poultry products. Additionally, the government has urged the public not to handle dead or sick wild birds and to report any unusual mortality in domestic flocks to the nearest veterinary dispensary immediately.

Impact on the Poultry Industry

Andhra Pradesh is one of India's leading producers of poultry and eggs. The current alert has led to increased vigilance at borders to monitor the inter-state transport of birds. Market officials in neighboring districts have reported a cautious approach from buyers, though the government has stressed that there is no need for panic.

Farmers have been instructed to strengthen "biosecurity" measures at their units, including restricted entry for outsiders, frequent disinfection of sheds, and ensuring that water sources for the birds are not contaminated by wild migratory species.

Bird flu is a viral infection that primarily affects birds but can occasionally cross the species barrier. India has seen sporadic outbreaks in various states over the last few years, typically during the winter months when migratory birds travel through the subcontinent. The last major alert in Andhra Pradesh was managed through similar localised containment and rapid testing strategies.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18 ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

