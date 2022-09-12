Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, BARC has begun registrations from eligible candidates for Technical Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BARC on barc.gov.in. The registration will close on September 30, 2022.

The recruitment drive will fill up 50 posts in the organisation. Check details here.

BARC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Medical /Scientific Officer: 15 Posts

Technical Officer-C: 35 Posts

BARC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit on the Detailed Notification available here. SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Over 5000 Junior Associate Posts At sbi.co.in; Here’s How to Apply

BARC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Selection will be on the basis of performance in personal interview. In case, the response is more, this Research Centre reserves the right to restrict the number of candidates to be called for interview by conducting screening test of the eligible candidates. The decision of the Research Centre will be final and binding. Jharkhand PGT Recruitment 2022: Application Begins For Over 3100 Posts At jssc.nic.in; Here’s How to Apply

BARC Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

Mode of payment of the Application Fee is through Online. The application fees is Rs 500/-. Candidates belonging to SC/ST, Persons with Disability and Women candidates are exempted from payment of this fee.

BARC Recruitment 2022 : How to apply

For detailed information and on-line application, please log in to website http://www.barc.gov.in Candidates are advised to read instructions on a Home page of website by clicking on ‘How to Apply’. The facility of online application is open from 10/09/2022 to 30/09/2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2022 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).