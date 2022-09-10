Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to over 3000 posts of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Eligible candidates can apply for PGTTCE 2022 on the official website jssc.nic.in till October 7.

The last date to pay the examination fees is 9 October. Candidates will be able to edit their application forms from 13 October to 15 October.

Applicants from unreserved category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100, while applicants belonging to reserved category will have to pay Rs 50. BPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for Over 40,000 Head Teacher Posts At bpsc.bih.nic.in; Here's How to Apply

Jharkhand PGT 2022 Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-40 years as on January 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation is applicable as per government norms.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have a Master’s Degree in the related Subject with B.Ed Exam passed. More details in notification.

Jharkhand PGT 2022 Recruitment: Steps to apply

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Application Forms (Apply)” Click on “Online Application for PGTTCE-2022” Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Download the form and take a printout

