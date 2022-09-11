The State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications for Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) posts in the clerical cadre in the Bank. A total of 478 backlog vacancies and 5008 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official SBI website - bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in till September 27.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility Criteria: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 30.11.2022. Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 30.11.2022. Jharkhand PGT Recruitment 2022: Application Begins For Over 3100 Posts At jssc.nic.in; Here’s How to Apply

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Application fee

SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM: Exempted

General/ OBC/ EWS: Rs 750

SBI Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in.

Step 2: After opening the website, candidates will have to register themselves online.

Step 3: Apply by filling in your required details and click on 'Submit'.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Selection procedure

The selection process will consist of online test (Preliminary and Main exam) and test of specified opted local language.

