Patna, May 31: The Bihar Assistant Prosecution Officer main exam registration deadline has been extended till June 14. Earlier, the deadline was 4 June. The announcement in this regard was made by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The registration for the Bihar Assistant Prosecution Officer main exam had begun on May 12. In an official notification, the BPSC said that the hard copy of the application form should reach the office of the Commission by June 21.

The main exam will have 7 papers. Applicants can apply online on the official website of Bihar Assistant Prosecution Officer at bpsc.bih.nic.in. According to reports, candidates have been selected for the main exam on the basis of the preliminary exam held on February 7. Bihar BPSC 66th Prelim Exam Answer Key 2021 Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How to Check and Download.

Here's How to Apply Online:

To register for the Bihar APO Mains Exam, visit the official website of BPSC- bpsc.bih.nic.in On the website, click on the ‘Apply online’ link present in the sidebar menu of the website Now, click on the BPSC online application Use credentials to log in Pay the application fee, fill the details and submit it Save a copy of the filled form and take a printout

Reports inform that as many as 3,995 candidates have been shortlisted for the main exam based on their performance in the preliminary exam. According to a report by NDTV, three kinds of exams will be held after which vacancies for the Assistant Prosecution Officer post will be filled.

The BPSC will select candidates to fill 533 vacancies in the Assistant Prosecution Officer post through a preliminary exam, the main exam, and an interview. The recruitment was announced in February 2020. The successful applicants who qualify for the main exam will appear for the interview, which will be of 100 marks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2021 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).