Patna, February 26: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key for the 66th combined competitive preliminary re-exam on its official website. The BPSC 66th combined competitive preliminary re-exam was held on February 14. Those who appeared for the re-examination can check and download the answer key at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Here it may be noted that the answer key released now is provisional. The BPSC will release the final answer key soon and the results will be based on that. The candidates can submit their objections, if any, on the answer key for the 66th combined competitive preliminary re-exam till March 8, 2021. Below are the steps you need to follow to check the answer key.

Bihar BPSC 66th Prelims Answer Key 2021: How to Check and Downalod

Visit the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the answer key link on the homepage

You will be redirected to a new page

A PDF will open. Download the answer key for further reference

The exam is being conducted for 562 vacancies. Of them, 169 posts are reserved for female candidates. The candidates, who clear the prelims, will have to appear for the main exam and interview.

