Patna, June 19: The Bihar School Examination Board will announce the compartmental result for classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2020-21 on Saturday, June 19. The results were be released online at the official website of the board at 5 pm today. Students can visit the official website at biharboardonline.com to download and check the compartmental result, once it is released by the BSEB on the website. Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2021 Declared by BSEB on Its Official Website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; 78.17% of Students Cleared The Exam.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the board had earlier decided to not hold the compartmental examination for the students who did not pass in the board examination this year. BSEB will award grace marks to the students who failed in one or more subjects in Bihar Board Class 10 and Class 12 examination 2021. You can check and download the result from the website in the following way once it is released. Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2020 Declared: 80.44% Pass, Check BSEB Class 12 Marks and Merit List for Commerce, Science and Arts Online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

How to Check the Bihar Board Compartmental Result 2021:

Go to the official website of BSEF at biharboardonline.com

On the home page go to the Result Section

Then go on the link for Secondary or Senior Secondary Results.

A new web page will open.

Login by entering your credentials and captcha code, click on submit.

Your BSEB Compartmental Result will appear of the screen.

Check and download the result.

Students are advised to take a print of the compartmental result, once it is downloaded from the website, for future references. Students are also advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies.

