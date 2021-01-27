Patna, January 27: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released admit cards for BPSC APO 2021 prelims exam. The admit cards are released on the official website - onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates appearing for the examination can download their admit cards from the website. The BPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer, 2021 prelims examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 7, 2021. Bihar Board Class 10th Examination 2021: Admit Card Releases Today at biharboardonline.com; Know How to Download.

The admit card for the prelim examination divided into two parts. The first part carries the candidate's information and personal details, like name, roll number, examination centre's name and address, reporting time etc. The second part carries the instruction for the examination. Bihar Board Class 12th Examination 2021: Admit Cards Released at biharboardonline.com; Exams to Begin from February 1.

Follow this Step-By-Step Guide to Download the Admit Card:

Visit the official website of BPSC - onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Log in by entering your registered user name and password.

Login on the box citing as “Admit Card”.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a print out for future references.

Candidates are advised to go though the admit card carefully and check all the details. In case of any discrepancies, aspirants should contact the authorities. The helpline numbers to reach the commission are, Phone No: 0612-2215795, Mobile No: +91-9297739013.

