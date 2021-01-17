Patna, January 17: Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards for Class 12th Examination 2021. The admit cards are available on its official website. The school administration can visit the website- secondary.biharboardonline.com and download the admit cards. The admit cards are available on the website till January 31. Bihar Board Class 10th Examination 2021: Admit Card Releases Today at biharboardonline.com; Know How to Download.

As per the instructions, the head of schools can use their official login ID and password access the admit cards from the website. The school administration is also responsible for distribution of these hall tickets to the students of Class 12. It should be noted that admit cards should have signature of the school principal and the institution's seal otherwise it won't not be considered valid at the examination centre. NEET PG 2021 Exam Schedule and Date: Computer Based Exam Will be Conducted on April 18.

The examination for class 12 in Bihar Board schools will commence from February 1. Physics, Political Science, Hindi exams will be conducted on the first day. The exam will conclude on February 13. The examination centres are advised to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines and precautionary measures.

