New Delhi, January 10: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to release admit cards for Class 10th final examination on Sunday. The admit card for Class 10 Exam 2021 will be available on the official website of BSEB. Its official website can be reached at - biharboardonline.com.

BSEB Bihar Board Madhyamik admit card 2021 will be available through school login. Educational institutions will have to login to the official website using their user ID and password, download the admit cards and distribute them among the students.

Follow the Steps Given Below to Download the BSEB Bihar Board 10th Admit Card 2021 -

Visit the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.com

Click on the link saying 'View\Download Admit Card-2021 Class 10th Final Exam'

Use your credentials to login

Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card

BSEB Class 10 final exams will take place between February 17 and 24. The board will hold practical exams for Class 10 students from January 20 to 22. For more information regarding admit cards, candidates can contact the official helpline numbers of BSEB-- 0612-2232074, 2232257, 2232239, 2230051 and 2232227 and send email at bsebsehelpdesk@gmail.com.

