Burdwan University Pro-VC Selection Row: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Unhappy With State Govt, Says Will 'Lead From The Front With a Straight Bat'

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kolkata, June 3: Hours after the West Bengal government overruled Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar order and appointed Professor Ashis Panigrahi as Pro-Vice Chancellor of Burdwan University on Tuesday, Governor Dhankhar slammed the State government saying I have taken upon myself to lead from the front with a straight bat. Earlier, the State government had rejected Dhankar's choice of appointing Professor Goutam Chandra as Pro-VC of Burdwan University.

Expressing his sadness over the issue, Dhankar said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Coming to the recent unfortunate controversy in the education scenario, I find these times are not opportune for such issues. I wish flare up had not been there." Adding more, he said, "To contain the situation, in the interest of education, I have taken upon myself to lead from the front with a straight bat and find a resolution that generates wholesome vibes." 'What Did Kolkata Municipal Corporation Do?': West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Targets TMC Government Over Cyclone Amphan.

Apart from this, Dhankar was of the opinion that such controversies are both painful and serve no larger purpose. He added that without going into the merits of reflections made regarding this, I would at the moment put quietus to the issue.

Here's what Governor Dhankar said:

Such controversies are both painful & serve no larger purpose. Without going into the merits of reflections made regarding this, I would at the moment put quietus to the issue: WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over controversy surrounding appointment of Burdwan University's Pro-VC pic.twitter.com/WIb8Fybcur — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

Earlier, State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had said that Governor Dhankar disregarded State government's list of three names and appointed head of Burdwan University’s zoology department -- Professor Goutam Chandra -- as Pro-VC of Burdwan University. Miffed with the decision, the State government appointed Kalyani University's zoology professor -- Ashis Panigrahi -- as Pro VC.

Inforing on the latest development, Professor Panigrahi said, as quoted by Indian Express, "As per the order issued by the higher education department, I have taken the position as Pro-VC today." While on the other hand, Professor Chandra said that he was awaiting his appointment letter from the Governor, so had not yet taken charge as of yet. It is to be known that Governor is the chancellor of universities by virtue of his position.