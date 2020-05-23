'What Did Kolkata Municipal Corporation Do?': West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Targets TMC Government Over Cyclone Amphan

Jagdeep Dhankhar (photo Credits: ANI)

Kolkata, May 23: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday, May 23, targeted the state government over the handling of Cyclone Amphan. Dhankar said that he could not have any discussions with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government. He said that the state did not have any contingency and questioned Kolkata Municipal Corporation's work. Cyclone Amphan Toll Rises to 85 in West Bengal; People in Kolkata Stage Protests Demanding Restoration of Power, Water Supply.

"I couldn't have any discussion with state govt. It's unfortunate. I had extensive discussions with Indian Coast Guard & BSF, they did a great job. I spoke to the Army, they were ready for relief work. What did Kolkata Municipal Corporation do?" Dhankar said. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Asks Indian Railways Not to Send Shramik Special Trains to State Till May 26 in View of Cyclone Amphan.

ANI Tweet:

Why could they not anticipate? Most of the deaths were caused due to uprooting of trees. Why was there no contingency plan? Why were arrangements not done beforehand?: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. #CycloneAmphan https://t.co/PXUgxowJta — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2020

"Why could they not anticipate? Most of the deaths were caused due to uprooting of trees. Why was there no contingency plan? Why were arrangements not done beforehand?" he added.

The death toll due to the cyclonic storm in West Bengal has risen to 85. The residents of Kolkata staged a protest earlier today over the administration's failure to restore normalcy even three days after Cyclone Amphan. According to PTI sources, nearly 1.5 crore people of the state are directly affected over 10 lakh house have been destroyed due to the cyclone.