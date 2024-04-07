Gaya, April 7: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday visited Bodh Gaya and prayed at the Mahabodhi temple, Buddhism's holiest shrine. Soon after arriving at Gaya International Airport, the vice president went straight to the 1,500-year-old Mahabodhi temple. The vice president was received by Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the airport.

"Immersed in the ambience of profound peace and sublimity at the Maha Bodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya. Truly blessed to have paid respect at this sacred site steeped in history that continues to resonate with the timeless teachings of Lord Gautam Buddha", the vice president said in a post on X after visiting the Mahabodhi temple. Kalyan Banerjee Mimics Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, Rahul Gandhi Records Video, BJP Calls it 'Shameful'.

"Bodh Gaya, a site of spiritual importance, Where the great Lord Buddha attained enlightenment. It holds a special place in the collective consciousness of humanity. Let us draw inspiration from the teachings of Lord Buddha and strive to emulate his message of love and compassion in our lives. The message is more relevant now than ever before," wrote Dhankhar. 'Thank You Rashtrapati Ji for Your Kind Words': Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Responds to President Droupadi Murmu’s Concern on Parliamentary Decorum.

Jagdeep Dhankhar in Bodh Gaya:

Bodh Gaya, a site of spiritual importance, where the great Lord Buddha attained enlightenment! It holds a special place in the collective consciousness of humanity. Let us draw inspiration from the teachings of Lord Buddha and strive to emulate his message of love and… pic.twitter.com/6fZdLsl65H — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) April 7, 2024

"The vice president, accompanied by Bihar Governor, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, offered prayers at Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya..." said Raj Bhawan, Bihar, in a post on X, immediately after the VP visited the temple. Later in the day, Dhankhar will attend the 6th annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya. Security has already been beefed up in Gaya in view of the vice president's visit.