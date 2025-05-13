The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the Class 12 board exam results for 2025. Students who appeared for the exam can now access the results online at cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. The board, in a press release, informed that girl students continued to outperform boys this year by 5.94%, with 91% of girls passing compared to 85% of boys. Compared to last year, a total of 88.39% of students successfully passed their board exams in 2025. Haryana Board Result 2025: HBSE Likely To Announce Haryana Class 10th and Class 12th Board Exam Results Soon at bseh.org.in, Know Steps To Check Marks.

CBSE 12th Result 2025 Declared

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declares Class XII results. CBSE Class 12 results: 88.39% of students pass the board exams. Passing percentage increased by 0.41% since last year. Girls outshine boys by over 5.94% points; over 91% girls passed the exam. pic.twitter.com/LjDqMa4iw8 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2025

