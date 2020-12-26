New Delhi, December 26: The dates of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams 2021 will be announced on Thursday, December 31, announced Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. The dates will be revealed in a virtual address at 6 pm in the evening. Scores of CBSE students across the nation are awaiting the schedule of exams next year. Datesheet of Class 12th Examination Circulating on Social Media is 'Fake': Official Notice.

"Major announcements for students and parents! I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for #CBSE board exams in 2021 (sic)," Pokhriyal tweeted, as he shared an image which stated that his virtual address will be scheduled at 6 pm on December 31.

CBSE Exams 2021 Dates to be Released

📢Major announcements for students & parents! I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for #CBSE board exams in 2021. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/Lvp9Lf0qsT — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 26, 2020

This would mark the second consecutive year when the CBSE exam schedule would be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A portion of the examination, in March this year, was deferred after a health crisis was declared and a nationwide lockdown was imposed in the nation.

Pokhriyal, in a statement issued earlier this week, said no board exams would be held in January and February. His remarks indicated that the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th examination would be held in March or subsequent months.

"Taking into account the present situation, it is impossible to conduct the exams till the end of February. We will make a final decision on the exam dates as to when will the exams can be held after February,” he had said in a virtual interaction with teachers.

