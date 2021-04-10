New Delhi, April 10: A section of students of classes 10 and 12 has been urging the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE to postpone or cancel the board exams in view of the rising coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country. However, the CBSE appears determined to hold the board exams. According to a report, a CBSE official reiterated that board exams won't be postponed or cancelled. CBSE To Postpone Board Practical Exam for COVID-19 Positive Students? Official Issues Clarification, Denies Postponement.

The official has confirmed that the CBSE will conduct class 10 and 12 board exams as per the schedule, i.e, from May 4, India.com reported. Meanwhile, an online petition seeking cancellation of the CBSE board exams 2021 has received over one lakh signatures. Usually, the CBSE conducts practical exams in January and and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams were delayed and have been re-scheduled to be held in May-June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The situation in India is getting worse day by day. When there were only a few cases in the country, they cancelled the remaining board exams and now when the cases are at a peak they are planning to open schools. We urge the education minister to look into this matter and cancel all examinations to be held this year as students are already under a lot of stress," read the petition on Change.org. CBSE Board Exams 2021: Only Students Who Pass Pre-Board Exams Will Be Given Admit Cards for Board Examination? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake News.

Amid concerns, a CBSE official recently told news agency PTI that proper arrangements have been made so that students can appear for exams while following coronavirus-related norms. "The number of exam centres has been increased by 40-50 per cent to ensure social distancing. The staff at exam centres is being sensitised to ensure all guidelines are followed," the official was quoted as saying.

The board had last week announced that if any student fails to appear for ongoing practical exams after the student or any family member testing positive, the schools will conduct re-tests for them at an appropriate time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2021 09:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).