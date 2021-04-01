New Delhi, April 1: A section of students and parents have been requesting the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE to deffer the board practical exams as the country is witnessing a surge in daily coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. In addition, rumours are also doing rounds regarding the postponement of the CBSE board practical exams 2021 for students who have tested positive for coronavirus. The CBSE, however, has clarified that no decision on postponing the practical exam for COVID-19 positive students had been taken. CBSE Launches Competency Based Assessment Framework Aligned with NEP for Classes 6 to 10.

Speaking to a news portal, a CBSE spokesperson denied that COVID-19 positive students will get another chance to appear in the board practical exam. "Nothing like this has been said," the spokesperson was quoted as saying. The clarification comes as schools affiliated with CBSE started conducting the practical exams for students of classes 10 and 12. In order to provide relief to students who have shifted to another place owning to the coronavirus situation, the CBSE has permitted them change their examination centres for both practical and theory exams. CBSE Board Exams 2021: Only Students Who Pass Pre-Board Exams Will Be Given Admit Cards for Board Examination? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake News.

"It has come to the notice of the board that because of COVID-19 pandemic, students of classes 10 and 12, along with their families, have shifted to some other city or country and therefore, they are unable to appear in the practical/theory exam from the school/exam centre where the students are registered for the board exams. Looking into the problem, CBSE has decided to permit the change in the examination centre," read the official notification.

The CBSE has revised the date sheet for board exams to be held this year. As per the revised timetable, exams for students of classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from May 4 to June 14.

