CBSE Board Exams 2021: Only Students Who Pass Pre-Board Exams Will Be Given Admit Cards for Board Examination? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake News

New Delhi, January 15: A viral news regarding CBSE Board exams 2021 is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that only students who pass the pre-board exams will get the admit cards for the board examination. The fake news has triggered panic and confusion among students. The CBSE Board Exams 2021 will be conducted from May 4 via online mode. The fake news which is widely circulated on social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp claims that the pre-boards will be conducted twice and students will have to clear the two tests to get the admit card for the final board exams. CBSE Released Date Sheet for Board Examination 2021? PIB Fact Check Shows Date Sheet Going Viral on Social Media is Fake.

The claim states: 'In a news, it is being claimed that only students who pass the pre board examinations will be given admit cards for the board examination'. Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the news is baseless and false. Issuing a clarification on the same, the fact check revealed that the claim is completely fake as the CBSE has not made any such announcement. CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2020 Time Table Going Viral on Social Media Is Fake, Says PIB Fact Check; Official Datesheet to Be Released Today at 5 PM at cbse.nic.in.

Here's the tweet:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the board exams 2021 from May 4 for students of classes 10 and 12. The CBSE Board Exams 2021 will begin from May 4, 2021 and end on June 10, 2021. The practical exams will be conducted on March 1. The detailed date sheet of the examinations will be released soon.

Fact check

Claim : In a news, it is being claimed that only students who pass the pre-board examinations will be given admit cards for the board examination. Conclusion : A fact check by PIB states that this claim is fake and CBSE has not made any such announcement. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2021 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).