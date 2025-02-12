Mumbai, February 12: As the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams for 2025 begin on February 15, students are in the final phase of their preparation. To help them stay informed and confident, here are some crucial FAQs covering important guidelines, exam-day instructions, and other essential details.

With the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams approaching, students often have pressing questions about exam rules and evaluation criteria. Common concerns include whether exceeding the word limit leads to mark deductions if pre-board scores impact final results, and what items are allowed in the exam hall. To ensure clarity and confidence, here are answers to some frequently asked questions. CBSE Exams 2025: CBSE Announces List of Prohibited and Permitted Items at Examination Centres, Violators Will Be Banned for 2 Years; Know What You Can and Can’t Bring Here.

Will the Board Exam Include Questions From the Official Sample Paper?

The board has stated that sample question papers are designed to help students understand the exam pattern, question types, and structure. However, this does not mean that the same questions will appear in the actual exam. Since questions can be asked from any part of the syllabus, students are advised to prepare thoroughly and not rely solely on sample papers for their studies. CBSE Board Exams 2025 Date Sheet: Timetable for Class 10, Class 12 Exams To Release Soon at cbse.gov.in, Know Steps To Download Schedule Online.

If a Student Fails in the Theory Exam, Do They Need To Retake the Practical Exam As Well?

No, if a student has passed the practical exam, their previous practical marks will be carried forward. They will only need to reappear for the theory exam.

What Are the Passing Criteria for Class 12th in CBSE?

To pass the board exams, a student must clear all five subjects they have opted for. Additionally, they need to secure at least 33% marks separately in theory, as well as in internal assessment, project, or practical components. The overall combined score should also meet the 33% threshold to be considered a passing grade.

If a Student Fails Pre-Boards, Can They Still Take the Board Exam?

The board considers pre-board exams as a way for students to assess their level of preparation before the final Board examination. However, failing in pre-boards does not disqualify a student from appearing in the Board exams. As long as they meet all other eligibility criteria set by the board, they are allowed to take the final examination without any restrictions.

Are Marks Cut for Exceeding Word Limit or Spelling Errors in Language Papers?

CBSE does not penalize students for exceeding the word limit. However, marks may be deducted in language papers for spelling mistakes and other errors.

Which Chapters Are Important for Scoring Well in CBSE Board Exam?

CBSE advises students to prepare the entire syllabus rather than focusing on selective chapters. Every subject has a structured curriculum, and questions can come from any part of it. To score well, students should develop a clear understanding of all concepts and practice different types of questions. A well-rounded preparation will help in performing confidently in the exams.

What if a Student Writes Slowly and Can’t Finish the Exam on Time?

To improve writing speed, CBSE recommends regular practice by writing answers. During the exam, students should organize their thoughts before writing and use bullet points if running short on time. They should attempt every question rather than leaving any unanswered.

Can Students Use Whiteners and Gel Pens in CBSE Board Exams?

Students appearing for the CBSE board exams are not allowed to use whiteners to correct mistakes in their answer sheets. However, they are permitted to write with blue or royal blue ink gel pens.

Can a Student Take Improvement and Additional Subject Exams Together?

No, students cannot take both improvement exams and additional subject exams at the same time. They must choose one.

