CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2020 to Be Held in North East Delhi as Scheduled From March 2

New Delhi, February 29: Despite North East Delhi being tense in wake of the fatal communal clashes in the district, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decided not to further postpone the examinations for Class 10th and 12th students. The Board exams will be held as per the schedule from March 2 onwards, said a communication note release by CBSE's public relation officer Rama Sharma.

The CBSE, she said has filed an affidavit in the Delhi High Court, stating that it wants the examinations to be held as per the schedule from March 2. The High Court, based on the Board's affidavit, has directed the Delhi Police as well as the Arvind Kejriwal-led government to ensure the security of students and extend all help to the students located in violence-hit areas. Schools in North East Delhi, Closed After Violence Over CAA, Declare Holiday Till March 7.

"Class 10 and 12 CBSE exams will be held as scheduled from 2 March onwards in North East Delhi also. Board has filed affidavit in Delhi High Court and the HC has directed Delhi Police and Delhi government to ensure safety of students and render all help to conduct exams in these areas," the CBSE PRO said.

Earlier, the CBSE had cancelled all papers in examination centres of North East Delhi on February 25, 26, 27 and 28. The decision was taken in view of the riots which had broken out in the region. All schools operating in the region were ordered to remain closed and home exams deferred. The CBSE will announce a fresh date for the examinations which the students of North East Delhi missed earlier this week.