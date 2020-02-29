Schools in North East Delhi, Closed After Violence Over CAA, Declare Holiday Till March 7

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia | File image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 29: Schools in North East Delhi district, closed earlier this week after violence broke out in the region, declared holidays till March 7. The decision was taken in view of the tensions prevailing after the wide-scale communal clash. Officials of the Education department, while speaking to news agencies, said the schools will remain closed as the safety and security of children is paramount.

The death toll in violence which plagued North East Delhi on Monday-Tuesday has jumped to 42, officials confirmed. Over 200 others are left injured and recovering at several hospitals around the national capital. The maximum among the victims are being treated at the Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, with the conditions of a few stated to be critical. Delhi Violence: Police Register 123 FIRs, 630 People Arrested or Detained So Far in North East District.

"I came here to meet the injured. 45 patients still admitted here. Everyone is stable now. Compensation is being provided to the victims, as announced by Delhi government. Strict action must be taken against the guilty," said Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, who visited the GTB Hospital on Saturday.

Schools in N-E Delhi Closed Till March 7

Schools to remain closed in northeast Delhi till March 7 in view of violence: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 29, 2020

Exams to be Deferred

Directorate of Education, Delhi Government: All government, government-aided and private recognised schools of North East district will remain closed for students till 7th March 2020. New dates of annual exam for schools in the district will be announced shortly. #DelhiViolence — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2020

The Delhi government announced on Thursday that uniforms and books would be provided free of cost to children who lost them in the violence. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he has directed the authorities to provide books and uniforms to the affected students at the earliest, adding that the relief measure would benefit children of both government as well as private schools.