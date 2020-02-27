CBSE Class 10 and 12 Examination 2020 Update: Board to Conduct Fresh Exams For Students Who Missed Test Due to Delhi Violence, New Dates to be Announced Soon on cbse.nic.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 27: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced that fresh exams would be conducted for Board exam students of Class 10 and Class 12th, who couldn't appear for the Board Examination due to the clashes in North East Delhi. According to a latest circular on its official website cbse.nic.in, the Board said that considering the request of Delhi's Directorate of Education and keeping the future interests of the students in mind, it has asked the principals to send details of all such students who missed the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination due to violence and difficult conditions in the national capital. See the Latest CBSE Circular Here.

Due to the violence that erupted in North East district in Delhi since Saturday, the CBSE Class 10 English, Class 12 Web Applications, Class 12 Media and CBSE Class 12 English paper were postponed. The Board said it has taken cognizance of the requests of students who could not appear for their examination as they stayed in the affected areas. CBSE Postpones Board Exam of Class 10, 12 Scheduled For Wednesday Amid Violence in North East Delhi.

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court had passed a slew of directions to the CBSE with regard to changes in board examination centres in the violence-hit areas of North East Delhi. During the hearing, the Court said since the situation in the aforementioned district has worsened, steps are required to be taken by CBSE not only with regard to postponement of the examinations, but also to find alternate ways and means for holding the examinations.