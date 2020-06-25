New Delhi, June 25: In a major development, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday, June 25, decided to cancel CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 pending board exam. The decision was taken amid the rising novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in India. Board Exam Results 2020 Dates: Tentative Schedule and Websites to Check Upcoming 10th and 12th Board Results Online.

"CBSE has decided to cancel 10th and 12th exams scheduled for July 1 to 15," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed Supreme Court, adding that the board will conduct CBSE Class 12 examinations for students who opt for it. IIT-Bombay Scraps Face-to-Face lectures Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Goes Complete Online for Next Semester.

ANI Tweet:

CBSE decides to cancel 10th and 12th exams scheduled for July 1 to 15, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informs Supreme Court. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/5XjLQWtJpV — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

The class 10 students will have no provisions of re-examination, while Class 12 students have the option to write exam later. Results for both the classes will be assessed on the basis of performance in the last three exams, Metha told the Apex Court.

The top court has taken note of Centre's submission and asked CBSE to issue fresh notification clarifying the details of Class 12 boards. The Court will continue hearing the case on Friday.

The CBSE board examinations were postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis and lockdown. However, the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry had released a revised time table for Class 10 and Class 12 students on May 18, 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).