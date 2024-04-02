New Delhi, April 2: The CTET July 2024 test application period will conclude on Tuesday, April 2, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). On March 7, the formal notification was released, and the officials started the CTET Application Form 2024 procedure. The CTET July 2024 application form must be submitted as soon as possible by candidates who have not yet applied using the official website at ctet.nic.in. Twice a year, the CBSE administers the Computerised Teacher Examination (CTET), a nationwide exam that determines a candidate's eligibility to teach classes 1 through 8.

To prevent any technological difficulties or a last-minute rush, prospective applicants are recommended to apply online prior to the deadline. CTET Exam 2024: CBSE Likely To Release City Slip and Admit Card for Central Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Soon at ctet.nic.in, Know How To Download.

Here's How to Apply

Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in Click on the "CTET apply online" link Fill the registration form to obtain your registration ID and password Log in using the credentials sent to your email ID Complete the application form and upload the required documents Pay the application fee before submitting your CTET application Download a copy for future reference

The eligibility of teachers at the primary (1–5 class) and upper primary (6–8 class) levels is determined by the CTET test, which is administered twice a year. CTET January 2024 Exam: CBSE To Close Registrations for Central Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Today, Apply Online at ctet.nic.in.

A CTET certificate is given to exam takers, and it is valid for life.

Two shifts of the CTET 2024 test will be held on July 7 this year, according to an announcement made by CBSE. There will be two shifts of the examination - the first from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm and the second from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2024 08:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).