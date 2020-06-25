It is the time for board exam results declaration. One by one, both state and central boards will finish their evaluation process and declare their exam results. Today, on June 25, Assam board has declared AHSEC HS result 2020. Likewise, many state boards have announced their class 10 and class 12 board exam results 2020. But again, there are boards which are on their final leg of evaluation process and will soon announce the results. In this article, we bring you all the latest updates, board exam results 2020 tentative dates and time so that you remain alert on the upcoming board results. From Uttar Pradesh board exam result to Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), check out the latest updates on board exam results coming by June end and July, 2020.

Goa 12th Board Exam Result 2020

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is set to declare the class 12 board exam result 2020 tomorrow, June 26 at 5:00 pm. Students will be able to check their scores online at the official website; gbshse.gov.in.

UP 10th and 12th Board Exam Result 2020

The Uttar Pradesh 10th and 12th results will be declared on 27th June at 10:30am. Once declared, the students will be able to check their UP board 10th and 12th results 2020 at the official websites; upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in.

Kerala SSLC Board Exam Result 2020

As of the latest update, Kerala SSLC or 10th board exam result 2020 will be declared on June 30, at 11:00 am, as confirmed by the state education department. The students will be able to check their results, once declared at the official websites; keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in.

Madhya Pradesh Board Exam Results 2020

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is at the final leg on their evaluation procedure and will announce the results anytime soon. Looking at the progress, the MP board results 2020 can be expected in the first or second week of July. The MPBSE results 2020 will be made available for students to check their scores at the official website; mpbse.nic.in.

Maharashtra Board Exam Result 2020

The Maharashtra Board, MSBSHE is currently under the evaluation process. As of the latest report, the process to declare the results has been fast-tracked. While the results of HSC is expected to be declared by July 15, the SSC result will be announced by the end of July, 2020. Once declared, the board exam results for both the classes will be made available at the official website; mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Odisha 12th Result 2020

The Odisha class 12 board exam results for Commerce and Arts stream are expected to be declared in the last week of June, 2020. As for Science stream, the result is expected to be declared in July, 2020. Once declared the Plus Two results 2020 will be made available at the official website; orissaresults.nic.in.

TN Board Exam Results 2020

The TN 10th and 12th board exam results are expected to be out in the first week of July, 2020. As of now, no confirmed date and time has been conveyed to students. Once declared, the TN board exam results 2020 will be made available for candidates to check online at the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

The remaining board exam results and its tentative schedule will be announced shortly. It is to be noted here that the board exam results will also be made available at the third-party websites such as examresults.net for students’ smooth access to their scores achieved.

