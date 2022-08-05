Mumbai, August 5: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday released the CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 timetable. The Class 10 and Class 12 exam schedule is available for all candidates on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Candidates must note that the Class 10 compartment exam will be conducted from August 23 to August 29 while the Class 12 compartment exam will be conducted on August 23. MHT CET 2022 Admit Card: Group Hall Tickets Released at cetcell.mahacet.org; Know How To Download.

The total duration of Class 10 and 12 exams is 2 hours. The exams will be held from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm with 15 minutes of reading time so that students can read the question paper.

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exams will be conducted across the country at various exam centres by following all COVID19 protocols. The exams will also be conducted following all instructions given on the admit card.

This year, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results were announced on July 22, 2022. The overall pass percentage for Class 12 stood at 92.71 percent while for the pass percentage of Class 10 was 94.40 percent. CUET UG 2022: 'Phase 2 Exams Are Going on Smoothly in More Than 95% of the Centres Across the Country', Says NTA.

For more details regarding the CBSE Compartment Exam 2022, candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

