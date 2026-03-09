New Delhi, March 9: In an unexpected turn of events during the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 mathematics examination, students across the country discovered that a QR code printed on their question papers directed them to the iconic 1987 Rick Astley music video "Never Gonna Give You Up". The incident, widely referred to as a "Rickroll" by internet users, has sparked amusement and disbelief across social media platforms, transforming a high-pressure academic event into a viral sensation.

The situation gained traction after students shared images of the question paper on X (formerly Twitter), displaying QR codes that, when scanned, bypassed standard educational links to play the video. The unexpected detour from typical exam resources provided a brief, humorous distraction for students amid the intensity of the three-hour examination.

The digital prank quickly garnered significant attention, with thousands of views and reactions within hours of the first reports. Students from various regions confirmed the presence of the link on different sets of the mathematics paper, sparking discussions about the nature of the occurrence.

A user called "Ananya Shaswat" (@ananyashaswat) wrote on X: "Cbse be like : exam ke baad mujra bhi dekhna hoga scanit or enjoy." Vaibhav Baweja (@Veganhindu7) wrote on X: "CBSE bahut aage nikal gaya hain. Pehle maths ka paper difficult banakar students ko troll karta tha. Ab QR code se troll kar rha lol." chrootty (@chrootty) wrote on X: "Of all things i expected, I didnt thought i would get Rick Rolled by Big CBSE in 2026."

While some users speculated about potential security breaches or compromised papers, others viewed the incident as a surprising moment of levity during the board exams. Comments ranged from lighthearted amusement at the board’s unexpected sense of humour to confusion over how such a link was embedded in official testing material.

Aaditya (@AadityaParkash) posted a short video meme on X replying to his own thread: "CBSE" (featuring a humorous clip expressing disbelief and laughter at the prank). Reverse Jihad Enthusiast (@desibhatar) wrote on X, tagging @cbseindia29: "@cbseindia29" (accompanied by a brief video meme, likely poking fun at the board's unexpected trolling).

Evolving Role of Technology in Assessments

This episode highlights the increasing integration of digital tools within the CBSE examination framework, which has been designed to improve accessibility and streamline information. However, the unexpected link has raised questions regarding the oversight of digital assets included in official documents.

As of now, CBSE officials have not issued a formal statement regarding the technical error. With board results for the ongoing 2026 academic cycle expected in May, the incident serves as an unusual footnote to the examination period, marking a memorable, if unintended, digital curveball for the Class 12 cohort.

