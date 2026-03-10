New Delhi, March 10: The CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam created a massive buzz online after students discovered that a QR code printed on certain versions of the question paper redirected them to the famous “Rickroll” video featuring Rick Astley’s 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up.” The unexpected link quickly went viral on social media, sparking memes, jokes and widespread discussion among students and parents.

Soon after the exam ended on Tuesday, several students shared screenshots and posts on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit claiming that scanning the QR code on the paper led them to the classic internet prank video on YouTube. The incident instantly grabbed attention online, with many users expressing surprise that such a prank-like link appeared on an official CBSE examination paper. CBSE Class 12 Maths Question Paper QR Code Reportedly Takes Candidates To ‘Rickroll’ Prank Video, Netizens React With Funny Memes.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper Goes Viral After QR Code ‘Rickrolls’ Students With Rick Astley Song

#bREAKING : CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper QR Code Allegedly Leads to Rick Astley Video A QR code printed on a Class 12 mathematics board exam paper from the Central Board of Secondary Education has triggered widespread discussion online. Students claimed that scanning the code… pic.twitter.com/oJLZHlCDES — upuknews (@upuknews1) March 10, 2026

Amid growing speculation, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a clarification stating that the Class 12 Mathematics question paper was genuine and the integrity of the examination was not compromised. According to the Board, the QR code did not affect the academic content of the exam or the security of the question paper. CBSE Class 10 Two-Board Exam Policy: First Exam Mandatory for All Students; Missing Subjects May Lead to 'Essential Repeat'.

CBSE Responds After Class 12 Maths Paper QR Code ‘Rickroll’ Goes Viral

Important Update: Press Release issued by CBSE pic.twitter.com/HqhdjYo23q — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 10, 2026

CBSE officials suggested that the link may have been connected to an old placeholder or a domain that was later redirected, rather than the result of any hacking attempt. The Board also reassured students and parents that the examination process remains secure and that the Mathematics paper will not be canceled or rescheduled.

Despite the clarification, the incident quickly turned into a viral moment across social media, with thousands of users sharing jokes about students being “Rickrolled” during one of the most important exams of the year. Many students said the surprise discovery provided a brief moment of humor after a stressful board exam.

The CBSE has now indicated that it will review its paper-setting and printing procedures to ensure such incidents do not occur in future examinations. Meanwhile, the Class 12 board exams continue as scheduled, though the Mathematics paper is likely to be remembered for its unexpected internet prank as much as for the questions themselves.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2026 01:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).