CBSE Schools to Conduct Exams for Year 2020 Online or Offline for Failed Class 9, 11 Students

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The coronavirus lockdown has thrown the entire education plan in disarray. Many exams were cancelled and postponed. Like many other educational boards, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has promoted students of classes 1 to 8 directly, without examinations. The decision was taken because of the prevailing situation in the country. In addition, the board asked to promote the students of classes 9 and 11 on the basis of internal assessment marks in schools. Now another update has arrived from the board. As per the latest notification, CBSE has asked its affiliated schools to conduct exams for year 2020 online or offline for failed classes 9 and 11 students. CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2020 New Time Table: Class 10, 12 Examinations to Be Held From July 1 to July 15.

Many state and central boards have promoted students of classes 1 to 9 and class 11, without the examinations. In a similar manner, CBSE too, following the HRD Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal’s advice decided to promote students of classes 1 and 8 to the next standard in view of the pandemic. The students of class 9 and class 11 were declared passed based on their performance in the internal exams. However, those who could not clear the examination, can now appear in exams via online or offline mode. “Schools may conduct exams online or offline for failed class 9, 11 students: CBSE,” PTI tweeted. Not much information is immediately available at the moment.

Here's the Tweet:

Schools may conduct exams online or offline for failed class 9, 11 students: CBSE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 14, 2020

Meanwhile, HRD Minister, Pokhriyal in today’s live session said that the teachers are trying to complete the CBSE board exam 2020 evaluation process within 50 days. As per reports, the results are like to be announced by August-end, before the JEE Advanced merit list is released, to start the admission process by September 1, 2020. In addition, the pending CBSE board exams 2020 will be conducted from July 1 to July 15, 2020.