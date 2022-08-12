Mumbai, August 12: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission on Friday released the MPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2022. Candidates who are appearing for the State Services Prelims examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in.

This year, the Maharashtra State Service Prelims examination will be held on August 21. The MPSC State Service Prelims examination will be conducted at various districts across the state. TS EAMCET Result 2022 Declared At eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Here’s How to Download Scorecard.

It must be noted that the examination will be conducted as per the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state and central governments.

Steps to download MPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2022:

Visit the official site of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in .

. On the homepage, click on the "MPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2022" link

Enter your log-in details and click on submit

Your MPSC State Service Prelims admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card

Download a copy for future reference

Candidates must score a minimum of 33 percent marks in the MPSC State Service Prelims examination. Only those candidates who qualify the prelims exam will be able to appear for the Main examination.

For more details regarding the MPSC State Service Prelims examination, candidates can check the official site of MPSC.

