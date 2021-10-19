New Delhi, October 19: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday announced the dates for 15th edition of Central l Teacher Eligibility Test. The board will conduct the examination from December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2021. CBSE has also extended the last date to submit the online application for CTET. Aspirants can now submit the application for the test till October 25, 2021 and the deadline of fee payment has also been extended to October 26, 2021 till 3:30 pm.

The examination will be conducted in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode. The official notification further said that for the convenience of the aspirants one more examination city has been created at Leh. It added that the aspirants who have already applied for December session of CTET 2021 and wish to change their city or make any correction in the application can do so from October 18 till November 3, 2021. CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Datesheet Update: CBSE Releases Term 1 Board Exam 2021–2022 Timetable for Class 10 and 12 Students; Check Full Schedule.

Tweet By ANI:

CBSE will conduct the 15th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) between 16.12.2021 to 13.01.2022. The test will be conducted in CBT Mode only (Computer Based Test). The online application process for CTET examination has been started from 20-09-2021: CBSE pic.twitter.com/V1kQYg47DQ — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

The CentralTeacher Eligibility Test is conducted to determine eligibility of candidates to be appointed as teachers from Classes 1 to 8. It is a national level test which is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education two times in a year.

