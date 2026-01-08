Lucknow, January 8: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially released the admit cards for the LT Grade Assistant Teacher Recruitment Examination 2026. Candidates scheduled to appear for the high-stakes exam can now download their hall tickets from the commission's official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill several thousand vacancies for Assistant Teachers in government secondary schools across the state, marking one of the most significant education department hiring events of the year.

The release follows weeks of anticipation from hundreds of thousands of applicants who registered for the competitive selection process. The examination is part of the state government’s broader initiative to address staff shortages in secondary education and streamline the recruitment of qualified teaching professionals. Officials have urged candidates to download their documents early to avoid potential technical issues caused by high server traffic closer to the test date. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 City Intimation Slip Released by NTA, Know How To Download at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

How to Download UPPSC UP LT Grade Admit Card 2026

Visit the "Download Admit Card" link on the homepage.

Enter the unique Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Select gender and enter the verification ‘Captcha’ code.

View and download the PDF version of the hall ticket.

UPPSC UP LT Grade 2026 Schedule

The UPPSC has scheduled the recruitment exam for January 17 and 18, 2026. The test will be conducted in an offline, OMR-based format across multiple designated centers in major districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, and Meerut.

Candidates are required to carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid government-issued photo ID, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, or Voter ID, to the examination hall. The admit card contains critical information, including the specific venue address, reporting time, and shift details for each subject-specific paper. UGC NET 2025 Provisional Answer Key and Response Sheets Soon: Know How to Download, Objection Fee, Result Process.

The commission has advised applicants to carefully verify all personal details printed on the document. In the event of any discrepancies in the candidate's name, photograph, or signature, they should immediately contact the UPPSC helpline or regional office for rectification.

In an effort to ensure a fair and transparent examination process, the state administration has implemented multi-layered security protocols. All examination centers will be equipped with CCTV surveillance, and static magistrates will be deployed at each venue to monitor proceedings.

The use of electronic devices, including mobile phones, smartwatches, and calculators, is strictly prohibited inside the exam halls. Authorities have warned that any candidate found engaging in malpractice or using unfair means will face immediate disqualification and potential legal action under the state’s strict anti-copying laws.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2026 05:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).