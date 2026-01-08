New Delhi, January 8: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 City Intimation Slip, a key pre-exam document that allows registered candidates to check their allotted exam city. Aspirants appearing for the national-level engineering entrance test can now download the slip from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, to plan travel and accommodation ahead of the January exams.

What Is the JEE Main City Intimation Slip?

The city intimation slip is an advance notice issued by NTA to inform candidates about the exam city where their test centre will be located. It includes essential details such as the candidate’s name and application number. However, candidates should note that this is not the admit card. Exact exam centre address, shift timing, and reporting instructions will be mentioned only on the official admit card. CUET UG 2026 Registration Begins: NTA Opens Application Window at cuet.nta.nic.in, Know Steps To Apply.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam Dates

As per the official schedule, JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will be conducted from January 21 to January 30, 2026. The examination will be held in multiple shifts across India.

• Paper 1: BE / BTech

• Paper 2: BArch and BPlanning

The JEE Main 2026 admit cards are expected to be released 3–4 days before the exam, in line with previous years.

How to Download JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip

Candidates can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link for “JEE Main 2026 Session 1 City Intimation Slip”

Log in using your application number and password

View, download, and save the city slip for reference

JEE Main to JEE Advanced Pathway

JEE Main acts as the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced 2026, which is required for admission into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Candidates who secure the required cutoff in Session 1 or Session 2 (scheduled from April 2 to April 9, 2026) will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced. KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released for January 10 And 11 Exams at kvsangathan.nic.in; Know How To Download.

The JEE Advanced 2026 registration window is expected to open from April 23 to May 2. Aspirants are strongly advised to keep checking the official NTA portal for the latest updates regarding admit cards, exam day guidelines, and result announcements.

