Mumbai, August 6: The National Testing Agency on Saturday postponed the CUET UG 2022 examination for August 6 at 53 centers. According to reports, the exams were postponed due to administrative, technical or logistical reasons.

In an official notification, the NTA said that the postponed examination will be held between August 12 to 14. Candidates must note that the same admit card will be valid for the examination.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in to check the detailed notification. JEE Main Result 2022: NTA To Declare JEE Mains 2022 Session 2 Anytime Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Score.

"Due to administrative/logistics/technical reason, the CUET UG 2022 examination scheduled on August 06 at 53 centers( List enclosed in Annexure-I) has been postponed to be held between August 12 to August 14 2022 for the affected area," the official notification read.

Candidates have already been informed about the postponement of the exam through SMS and Email on their registered mobile and email-id.

If the above mentioned dates are not suitable then candidates can email datechange@nta.ac.in with their preferred date and roll number.

For more updates on the CUET UG 2022 exams, candidates can visit the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in.

