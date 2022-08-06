Mumbai, August 6: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022 on August 6 or 7. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The JEE Main Session 2 Exams 2022 were conducted from July 21 to July 30, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep their credentials handy in order to check the results. CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Class 10 and 12 Timetable Released at cbse.gov.in; Check Details Here.
How to Check JEE Main Result 2022:
- Visit the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in or NTA at nta.ac.in
- Click on the 'JEE Main 2022 result' link on the homepage
- On the new page, enter your credentials
- Your JEE Main 2022 Session 2 result will be displayed on the screen
- Take a printout for future reference.
This year over 6 lakh students took part in the JEE Main 2022 session 2 exams. The top 2.5 lakh qualifiers of JEE Mains 2022 session 2 exams are eligible for the advanced exam.
