Mumbai, August 6: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022 on August 6 or 7. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main Session 2 Exams 2022 were conducted from July 21 to July 30, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep their credentials handy in order to check the results. CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Class 10 and 12 Timetable Released at cbse.gov.in; Check Details Here.

How to Check JEE Main Result 2022:

Visit the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in or NTA at nta.ac.in

or NTA at Click on the 'JEE Main 2022 result' link on the homepage

On the new page, enter your credentials

Your JEE Main 2022 Session 2 result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference.

This year over 6 lakh students took part in the JEE Main 2022 session 2 exams. The top 2.5 lakh qualifiers of JEE Mains 2022 session 2 exams are eligible for the advanced exam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2022 01:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).