Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in; Know How To Check Scores
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) officially declared the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 Exam-2 on May 30, 2026. Students who appeared for this second attempt cycle can now access and download their scores on the state’s official examination portals, including karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) officially declared the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 Exam-2 on May 30, 2026. Students who appeared for this second attempt cycle can now access and download their scores on the state’s official examination portals, including
karresults.nic.in and
kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The assessment allows students a crucial avenue to improve their academic percentages or clear subjects they did not pass during the primary Exam-1 cycle.
How to Access the Scorecards Online
To retrieve their provisional marksheets, candidates must log onto the state result portals using their unique registration numbers and dates of birth. The online system displays subject-wise marks, qualifying statuses, and total aggregate scores.
Alternative options have also been put in place to manage web traffic. Students can view their results through the KarnatakaOne mobile application or the central DigiLocker portal. To check scores via SMS, candidates can send a message formatted as
KAR10 <Roll Number> to the designated number
56263. DSSSB Final Answer Key 2026 Released for PGT, PRT and Other Posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
Understanding the Structural Grading Changes
The 2026 examination cycle marks a notable change in the state's evaluation structure. Following legislative adjustments and a subsequent clarification by the Karnataka High Court, the overall marks used for baseline evaluation have been modified.
The evaluation pattern has transitioned to a 525-mark structure. While third language papers are still evaluated to award grades, their marks are presented separately rather than being bundled directly into the core aggregate. To successfully clear the Class 10 board requirements, students must maintain a minimum of 33% overall and at least 30 marks in individual subjects. TOSS SSC, Inter Results 2026 Declared at telanganaopenschool.org; Know Steps To Download Scorecard.
Context of Karnataka’s Multi-Exam System
Karnataka employs a unique three-exam system for its secondary education block, ensuring multiple testing windows within the same calendar year to reduce student stress and drop-out rates.
The timeline for the current academic block highlights the speed of the evaluation pipeline:
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Exam-1: Conducted from March 18 to April 2, 2026, with results published on April 23.
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Exam-2: Conducted from May 18 to May 25, 2026, with results published on May 30.
For candidates who still need to secure passing percentages or wish to raise their grades further, the board is scheduled to conduct the third and final installment, Exam-3, in June 2026. Official schedules and registration details for the next phase are expected to be hosted on the KSEAB web portal in the coming days.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).