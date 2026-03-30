Mumbai, March 30: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has officially declared the annual examination results for Class 9 and Class 11 students for the academic session 2025-26. Students who appeared for the school-level examinations in February and March can now access their digital scorecards through the official educational portal, edudel.nic.in. The announcement marks a critical transition for thousands of students in government and government-aided schools across the National Capital Territory as they prepare to enter the board-exam-bound classes of 10 and 12.

Online Access of Delhi DoE Result 2026 and Digital Marksheets

To manage the high volume of web traffic, the DoE has hosted the results on the "Edustud" sub-portal at edustud.nic.in. Students do not require a school-specific login; instead, they can retrieve their performance data using individual credentials. The digital marksheet includes subject-wise marks, total percentage, and the qualifying status for the next academic grade. PSEB Class 5 Result 2026: Punjab Board Likely To Announce Exam Results Soon at pseb.ac.in, Check Past Trends.

To check the results, students must navigate to the "Public Circulars" or "Result" section on the homepage. The system requires the entry of the student’s ID, class, section, and date of birth. Authorities have advised students to download and save a soft copy of the result immediately, as physical marksheets will be distributed by respective schools at a later date.

Re-examination and Compartment Policy

For students who were unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or more subjects, the Directorate is expected to announce the schedule for "Compartment Examinations" shortly. Under the current Delhi school policy, students are provided a second opportunity to clear specific subjects to avoid repeating the academic year. Internal assessment marks, practical exam scores, and project work have been factored into the final tabulation alongside the theory paper results. Schools have been instructed to hold parent-teacher meetings in the first week of April to discuss the performance of students, particularly those eligible for the compartment cycle.

Steps To Check Delhi Class 9 and 11 Result 2026

The Directorate has outlined a standardised procedure for students and parents to check the results online:

Official Website: Visit the Delhi Education Department portal at edudel.nic.in.

Visit the Delhi Education Department portal at edudel.nic.in. Portal Selection: Click on the link titled "Exam/Re-exam Result 2025-26."

Click on the link titled "Exam/Re-exam Result 2025-26." Input Details: Enter the Student ID, Class, Section, and Date of Birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format).

Enter the Student ID, Class, Section, and Date of Birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format). Verification: Complete the visual CAPTCHA code for security verification.

Complete the visual CAPTCHA code for security verification. View Result: Click on 'Submit' to display the scorecard on the screen. Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Out: Check Your Matric Exam Result at results.biharboardonline.com.

Academic Transition to 2026-27

The declaration of these results facilitates the timely commencement of the new academic session, which typically begins on April 1. For Class 9 students moving to Class 10, and Class 11 students moving to Class 12, schools will begin orientation for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum immediately. The Directorate has emphasised that the online result is for immediate information only and should not be treated as an official legal document. The final, authenticated marksheet will be issued under the signature of the respective school heads within the next two weeks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 02:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).