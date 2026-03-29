Mumbai, March 29: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) officially declared the Class 10 (Matric) results for the 2026 academic session today, March 29. Announced by State Education Minister Sunil Kumar and BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore, the results reflect an overall pass percentage of 81.79 per cent. This year, female students demonstrated exceptional academic performance, with girls outshining boys in both the overall pass count and the top positions of the merit list.

Toppers if Bihar Class 10 Exam and Key Statistics

The first rank was jointly secured by two female students, Pushpanjali Kumari (Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui) and Sabreen Praween (Uchch Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Vaishali), both of whom scored an impressive 98.4 per cent (492 out of 500 marks). A total of 139 students featured in the Top 10 merit list, a significant cluster that highlights the intense competition this year. JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card To Be Released Soon; Know Steps To Download at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Out of the 15,12,687 students who appeared for the examinations held in February, 12,35,743 successfully cleared the hurdle. The Board announced substantial cash rewards for the achievers: INR 2 lakh for first-rank holders, INR 1.5 lakh for second rank, and INR 1 lakh for third rank, along with laptops and Kindle e-readers.

Steps to Download the Bihar Class 10 Marksheet

Due to high traffic, the official websites may experience slow loading times. Students are advised to follow these steps to access their digital scorecards:

Visit Official Portals: Go to results.biharboardonline.com.

Go to results.biharboardonline.com. Locate the Link: Click on the "BSEB Matric Result 2026" link on the homepage.

Enter Credentials: Input your Roll Code and Roll Number as mentioned on your admit card.

Input your Roll Code and Roll Number as mentioned on your admit card. View and Save: After entering the CAPTCHA, click "Submit." Your result will appear on the screen. Download the PDF and take a printout for future admissions.

Alternatively, students can check results via DigiLocker or by sending an SMS in the format BIHAR10 <RollNumber> to 56263. Delhi DOE Result 2026 for Class 6, 7 and 8 Declared at edudel.nic.in.

Next Steps for Bihar Class 10 Students

The evaluation process was completed in record time this March, followed by a rigorous physical verification of the toppers to ensure the integrity of the results. To qualify, students were required to score a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject. For those who did not meet the qualifying criteria or are unsatisfied with their scores, the BSEB will soon open applications for Scrutiny (re-evaluation) and Compartmental Examinations. These specialized exams provide a second opportunity for students to clear their papers within the same academic year.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).