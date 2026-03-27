New Delhi, March 27: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released the DSSSB Result 2026 on its official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in, bringing major updates for candidates awaiting recruitment outcomes. Aspirants who appeared for various examinations can now access merit lists and result PDFs online. The announcement covers multiple posts across departments under the Delhi government, marking a crucial stage in the ongoing selection process.

The latest result release includes key posts such as PGT (English) under the New Delhi Municipal Council and TGT (Social Science) Male under the Directorate of Education. Alongside teaching roles, results for Senior Scientific Assistant in the Drugs Control Department and Assistant Superintendent have also been declared. The board has prepared merit lists based on Tier 1 exam performance and eligibility criteria submitted by candidates. In some cases, candidature has been canceled due to non-submission of required e-dossiers within the deadline. Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Date and Time: When Will BSEB Declare Matric Results?

How to Check DSSSB Result 2026

Visit the official website: dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Go to the “Latest Results” section on the homepage

Click on the relevant post or advertisement number link

Download the result PDF file

Use Ctrl+F / search option to find your roll number

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will now move to the next stages, including skill tests (where applicable), document verification, and e-dossier submission through the OARS portal. The DSSSB has advised candidates to stay updated through the official website for cut-off marks, scorecards, and further selection schedules.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).