Delhi, April 14: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced a recruitment for various posts under different departments. According to the latest DSSSB Recruitment 2022 notification, organisation is seeking to fill over 168 vacancies. Candidates can check the official notification and other details on the official site of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Interested candidates can read the official DSSSB Recruitment 2022 notification here. The application process will begin on April 20 and the last date to apply is May 9. UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Engineer And Other Posts on upsc.gov.in; Check Details.

Vacancy Details for DSSSB Recruitment 2022:

Assistant Archivist: 6

Manager (Civil): 1

Shift Incharge: 8

Manager (Mechanical): 24

Manager (Traffic): 13

Protection Officer: 23

Deputy Manager (Traffic): 3

Pump Driver/ Fitter Electrical/ Electric Driver/ Motorman/ Electric Mistry/ SBO: 68

Manager (IT): 1

Filter Supervisor: 18

Manager (Electrical): 1

Bacteriologist: 2

Education Qualification for DSSSB Recruitment 2022:

Kindly refer to the official DSSSB Recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee for DSSSB Recruitment 2022:

Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 100.

Women/SC/ST/Ex-serviceman categories are exempted.

Candidates must note that the selection will be made through the One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Tests. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) regularly for information and updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2022 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).