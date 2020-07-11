New Delhi, July 11: In the wake of the rising coronavirus cases, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has decided to cancel all the Delhi state university exams. The exams that stand cancelled also includes the final exams. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday confirmed the news and said the degree will be awarded based on evaluation parameters decided by the universities. The decision comes in view of the the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

The COVID-19 tally in Delhi mounted to over 1.09 lakh with 2,089 coronavirus cases being reported on Friday. The death toll from the disease mounted to 3,300 with 42 fatalities in the last 24 hours, authorities said. On June 23, the national capital had reported 3,947 infections, which is the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases till date. India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 27,114 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 8 Lakh-Mark.

Here's the tweet:

Delhi govt has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams in view of #COVID19. The degree will be awarded based on evaluation parameters decided by the universities: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/wtXs6cK2Ns — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2020

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had reviewed the analysis of deaths due to COVID-19 in the national capital. Meanwhile, reports informed that Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev had directed district magistrates and DCPs to continue with strict implementation of all parameters in the COVID-19 containment zones.

