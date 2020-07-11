New Delhi, July 11: The COVID-19 tally in India crossed the 8-lakh mark on Saturday with the the highest single-day spike of 27,114 new cases and 519 deaths in the last 24 hours. With the latest spike, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 8,20,916 on Saturday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The country has now added one lakh cases in just four days. On Tuesday, the tally had surpassed 7 lakh cases.

Of the total coronavirus cases in India, 2,83,407 are active cases while 5,15,386 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 22,123 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry. The Standing Committee on Science and Technology was told on Friday that India will have to wait till at least the first quarter of 2021 to get its vaccine that can treat COVID-19. COVID-19 Recovery Rate in India at 63%, Mortality Rate at 2.72%, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Maharashtra contiinued to be the worst-affected state with cases reaching up to 2,38,461 and 9,893 casualties so far. Tamil Nadu remained the second worst hit with a total of 1,30,261 cases, including 1,829 deaths. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said that a total of 1,13,07,002 samples of COVID-19 were tested till July 10, of these 2,82,511 samples were tested on Friday. As on date, more than 1,169 labs have enabled people to undergo coronavirus tests. No Community Transmission of COVID-19 in India So Far, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

The rate of recovery of the coronavirus patients in the country improved and now stands at 62.42 percent. Meanwhile, the fatality rate has declined to 2.72 per cent. Last week, India overtook Russia with the world's third-highest number of novel coronavirus cases. This means, India is the third worst-affected country after the US and Brazil.

