New Delhi, September 16: The Delhi University’s St. Stephen’s College on Wednesday released the first cut off list for admission to BA Honours and Programme courses. The cut off is more than 99 percent for admission into BA Economics and BA Programme courses. This year, the cut off is higher as compared to the previous year. DU Final Year Exams 2020: High Court Asks Delhi University to File Details of Mock Tests.

Last year, the cut off was 97.7 percent for admission into BA (Honours) Economics for general category students. Students can check the St. Stephen’s College 2020 cut off on the official website of the college – ststephens.edu. The cut off list can also be checked on the DU UG online portal. Check Full Cut-Off List Here:

For the History programme too the cut-off is also at 99 percent. Last year, economics and English saw the highest cut-off, which was 98.75 percent. In 2020, the biggest jump in cut-offs was witnessed in Sanskrit (Hons) course. Students have required 70 percent marks as compared to 65 percent last year. Delhi University Will Give Digital Degrees Online to Pass Out Students Who Haven't Received Their Degree Certificates, DU Tells High Court.

The cut-offs released by the Delhi University are based on the best best of four marks obtained in class 12 board exams. It includes one core subject, one language subject, and the remaining two subjects based on the highest marks scored in Class 12. Students have to undergo document verification if they match with the cut-off.

