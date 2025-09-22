Delhi, September 22: Delhi University-affiliated Ramanujan College’s principal has written to the Prime Minister's Office after he was suspended over sex harassment charges, which include allegations from the daughter of a former Union Minister. The suspension follows complaints filed by multiple faculty members, citing misconduct and harassment. In his letter, the principal described the allegations as "false, fabricated, politically motivated, and devoid of merit." He claimed the complaints were retaliatory, linked to a promotion dispute, and alleged undue pressure to resign.

According to a PTI report, the suspension came after a three-member fact-finding committee was formed to examine the harassment charges. The committee submitted its findings to Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, following which the college’s governing body decided on the suspension. The report noted that the matter would now be referred to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) for a detailed probe, as mandated under the University Grants Commission (UGC) rules and the PoSH Act. Delhi University Laxmibai College Principal Pratyush Vatsala Coats Classroom Walls With Cow Dung, Says Part of Research (Watch Video).

The Indian Express reported that the allegations are not isolated incidents, with several faculty members claiming misconduct by the principal over time. One faculty message circulated in a college staff WhatsApp group indicated that more than a dozen female teachers had faced misbehaviour. The publication also highlighted that the complaint bypassed the ICC initially, with the matter directly reaching the governing body and the Vice-Chancellor. INR 1 Lakh Bond Rule for DUSU Elections: Delhi University’s Bond Requirement for Polls Sparks Protests From Student Organisations.

The suspended principal has strongly denied all charges in his communication to the PMO, claiming he is a victim of a “criminal conspiracy” and political victimisation. He requested protection from further harassment and urged authorities to dismiss the allegations entirely. University sources told the Indian Express that the case is being treated seriously, and the ICC’s investigation will determine further action. However, PTI noted that no official statement has yet been released by Delhi University regarding the suspension or the ongoing inquiry.

