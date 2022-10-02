Delhi, October 2: Eastern Railway has invited applications from candidates for Apprentice posts. Candidates who are interested to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of RRC at rrcrecruit.co.in. The railways has 3115 positions across Kolkata at Howrah Division, Liluah Workshop, Sealdah Division, Kanchrapara Workshop, Malda Division, Asansol Workshop, and Jamalpur Workshop.

Candidates can apply online from September 30 to October 29, 2022. Applications must be submitted online and no other mode of submission of applications would be entertained. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: BOB Invites Online Application for 346 SRM, Group Sales Head and Other Posts at bankofbaroda.in, Know Other Details

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognised Board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT. Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 110 Posts till October 17 At centralbankofindia.co.in; Here’s How to Apply

However, for the trades of Welder (Gas and Electric), Sheet Metal Worker, Lineman,Wireman, Carpenter and Painter (General).

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

Application fees (non-refundable) is Rs.100/- only. No fee, however, is to be paid by the SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates).

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Go to the official website of the ER - rrcer.com - kolkata

Click on the application link ‘Link for filling up of Online application for Engagement of Act Apprentices for Training Slot in Eastern Railway Units, Notice No. RRC-ER/Act Apprentices /2022-23.’

Provide your details

Go to ‘Click To Proceed Further’

Select Trade and Type of Disability (if any) and confirm.

Fill up your basic details including email id/ mobile No. etc.

Now, Select Your Unit Preference

Upload Scanned Photograph, Signature and relevant documents

Pay Application Fee

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Selection of a candidate for training slot of a unit of Eastern railway will be on the basis of merit prepared in respect of all eligible candidates who apply against the notification.

