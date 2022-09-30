Central Bank of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of Officers in specialist category- 2022-23 – Residual Vacancy in various streams. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website centralbankofindia.co.in till October 17, 2022.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below.

Around 110 vacancies are available under IT, Economist, Data Scientist, Risk Manager, IT SOC Analyst, IT Security Analyst, Technical Officer(Credit), Credit Officer, Data Engineer, Law Officer, Security, and Financial Analyst. ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 871 Graduate Trainees Post Through Gate 2022 at ongcindia.com, Check Details Here

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Information Technology - Full-time Master’s or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering disciplines in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication OR Master‟s in Computer Application from a University/ Institute recognised by Government of India or its Regulatory bodies OR Full time Master‟s or Bachelor‟s degree in Data Analytics/AI & ML/Digital/Internet Technologies from a reputed/recognised university/Institute. 10 to 12 years of experience. UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 357 Technician Post, Apply Online at upenergy.in

Economist / AGM-Scale V - PhD and 5 years of experience

Data Scientist - PG Degree or or B.E./B.Tech and 8 to 10 years of experience.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The application fee for candidates from SC/ST/PWBD category is Rs 175+GST, whereas Rs 850+GST is applicable to all other categories.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at centralbankofindia.co.in

On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment” tab

Click on Apply Online under Recruitment of Officers in specialist category- 2022-23 – Residual Vacancy in various streams

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

