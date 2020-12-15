The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has reopened the application window for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021. Students now have another chance to change their choice of exam city, but before midnight today, December 15, 2020. IIT Bombay will close the exam city change window today. If you want to change the GATE 2021 exam venue, visit the official website, gate.iitb.ac.in, or the online GOAPS portal. It is important to note here that the option is open only for the successfully registered candidates. Those students whose applications were rejected cannot change their city. The facility is non-chargeable.

“GATE 2021 committee received several requests from the successfully registered candidates to provide the last chance to change the choice of examination city. Considering the pandemic situation and the requests received from a large section of the registered candidates, the GATE 2021 committee has decided to reopen the online portal GOAPS,” the official notice read. The portal was open for only two days, and the online application window to change the exam city centre will close on midnight.

How to Change GATE 2021 Exam City Centre?

To change the exam city centre for GATE 2021, candidates will have to visit the GOAPS portal, appsgate.iitb.ac.in or click HERE. Login to your account using the enrolment id and password. Once logged in, candidates will be able to make the required changes. Note that the window to change to the exam city centre will only remain open till midnight, December 15, 2020.

No further changes or modification will be allowed on the GOAPS portal as the centre allocation of GATE 2021 for admit card generation needs to be completed urgently. GATE 2021 is scheduled to be held on February 5, 7, 12 and 14 and the entrance exam will be conducted for 27 subjects in the upcoming session.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2020 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).