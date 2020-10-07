Candidates who are interested in studying MTech courses in IISC, IITs and other government-funded organisations must note that the last date to apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is today, October 7, 2020. It is the last date to fill and submit the online application form without any additional late fee. As GATE 2021 online registration without late fee is to close soon, candidates will be able to get the exam centre notification and other important updates by visiting the official website online, gate.iitb.ac.in. In this article, we bring you steps as to how you can apply for GATE 2020 online, revised schedule and other details about the entrance exam.

IIT Bombay has introduced new changes in GATE 2021. Two new subject papers have been introduced by the institute—ES (Environmental Science and Engineering) and XH (Humanities and Social Sciences) in Economics / English / Linguistics / Philosophy / Psychology / Sociology. The papers for GATE 2021 exam will be entirely objective, and the pattern of questions will be MCQ, MSQ and NAT.

How to Apply for GATE 2021?

Visit the official website; gate.iitb.ac.in .

. On the website, click on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) link.

Register using details and verify.

Fill up the GATE 2021 form and upload images.

Make the payment. Candidates will have to pay Rs 1500 as an application fee. For females and reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 750.

GATE 2021: Revised Schedule

GATE 2021, Last Date for Online Application: October 7, 2020

GATE 2021, Last Date for Online Application With Late Fee: October 12, 2020

Reopening of GOAPS for Registered Candidates: October 28, 2020

Final Closing of GATE 2021 Registration Process: November 13, 2020

GATE 2021 Exam: February 5 to 7 and February 12 to 14

GATE 2021 entrance exam will be conducted by IIT Bombay. Candidates willing to appear in the exam can apply till October 12 by paying a late fee of Rs 500. GOAPS will reopen from October 28 to November 13 wherein candidates can make changes, if any. The exam will be held for 27 subjects, and it is also an entrance exam for recruitment at PSUs.

