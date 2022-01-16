The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Kharagpur has released the admit cards of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering(GATE) 2022 on January 15 at the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 5 to 13.

The admit cards have been released after being postponed twice. At first, it was scheduled to be released on February 5 but later deferred to February 7 which was delayed once again. The exam will be held in two slots - the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the next between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 Released on sbi.co.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket

How to download GATE 2022 Admit Card

Step 1. Visit the official website of GATE

Step 2. Click on the GATE 2022 admit card link on the homepage

Step 3. Log in using your registration number and password

Step 4. Your GATE 2022 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5. Take the printout of the GATE 2022 admit card and save it for future use

The GATE 2022 admit card will contain details such as exam day guidelines, exam venue, reporting time, candidate’s name, registration details, GATE 2022 paper code, etc. Candidates must check all the details of the hall ticket thoroughly and in case of any discrepancy must report to the authorities immediately.

The official notice reads, “Candidates MUST be aware about fake information (videos, email, SMS, etc.) related to GATE 2022 Examination. This is the only official website of GATE 2022.

Candidates are requested to check for latest announcements only on this website (https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in)."

IIT Kharagpur officials had earlier said that the Covid-19 situation is being reviewed and the exam dates can be pushed further if the condition is not found to be conducive for holding the exam.

