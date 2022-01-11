New Delhi, January 11: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021. Candidates can download the CBSE CTET admit cards 2021 from the official website - ctet.nic.in. The CBSE CTET exam 2021 will be held on January 17 and January 21 this year.

The exam will be held as per COVID-19 protocols in one shift on January 17, and it will take place in two shifts on January 21. The shift one exam will be held from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm, and the evening shift exam will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. Aspirants need to enter their login credentials to download the hall ticket. NIOS Public Exam 2022 Admit Card Released At Official Website nios-voc.demodevelopment.com; Here Steps To Download The Admit Card.

Here Are Steps To Download CBSE CTET Admit Card 2021:

Visit the examination website - ctet.nic.in .

. On the home page, click on “Download Admit Card CTET December 2021”.

Enter your login credentials, including application number and date of birth.

Click on “Submit”.

CBSE CTET 2021 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

It is important to note that the second shift exam of December 16, 2021, and both the shifts of December 17, 2021, was postponed by the CBSE due to clash with dates of some other exams. The board released the revised schedule for the candidates whose exam was scheduled to be held on the given dates.

